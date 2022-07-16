What Happened July 16th In Pop Music History

It’s July 16th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2011, “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 six months after the song was released. It spent six weeks at the top of the chart and a total of 68 weeks on the Hot 100.

- In 1995, Queen Latifah’s BMW was stolen in an early morning carjacking in Harlem. Her bodyguard Sean Moon was shot in the stomach during the robbery. Police later arrested two 18-year-olds.

- In 1977, Shaun Cassidy – the half-brother of pop singer David Cassidy – went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his cover of “Da Doo Ron Ron,” which was originally recorded by The Crystals in 1963.

- In 2007, The White Stripes played their “shortest live show ever” at a bar in St. John's, NL. Jack White played a single note and declared: “We have now officially played in every province and territory in Canada.”

- In 2000, Matchbox Twenty had their first and only No. 1 hit when “Bent” went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song, from their sophomore album, also went to No. 1 in Canada for five non-consecutive weeks.

- In 2013, Bono was awarded the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters by France’s culture minister during a ceremony in Paris. The U2 frontman said in a statement the honour belongs to the whole band. “I’ve got the biggest mouth and the loudest voice,” he said, “but the music we make comes from each other.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

