What Happened July 17th In Pop Music History

It’s July 17th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1975, then-Vancouver band Heart released “Magic Man” on Canadian label Mushroom Records. The song, which was recorded in Vancouver for Heart’s debut album Dreamboat Annie, got enough radio airplay to earn the band an opening slot at a Rod Stewart concert in Montreal in October 1975. It was released as a single in the U.S. the following year and went on to become Heart's first Top 10 hit.

- In 2016, Kim Kardashian shared a series of videos via Snapchat hoping to prove that Taylor Swift had given Kanye West permission to mention her on “Famous.” (West raps: "For all my Southside n***as that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b***h famous.”) Swift took to Instagram to respond. “Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that b***h’ in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened.”

- In 1970, Canada’s The Guess Who performed at the White House for president Richard Nixon and his guests, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. The band was asked, “as a matter of taste,” not to do their hit “American Woman.”

- In 1993, “Weak” by SWV was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for its second and final week. The song was on the R&B trio’s debut album.

- In 1972, an explosive device went off under a ramp at The Forum in Montreal, causing damage to a truck filled with sound equipment for a Rolling Stones concert. Air Canada flew replacement gear to Montreal from L.A. and the show went on as scheduled, but Mick Jagger was hit by a bottle while performing.

And that’s what popped on this day.

