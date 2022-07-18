What Happened July 18th In Pop Music History

It’s July 18th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2014, Shakira became the first person to reach 100 million “likes” on Facebook. “Thank you so much for your support, for your loyalty, for your love,” the singer said, in a video, at the time. "It’s really unbelievable.” Among those posting comments was Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who wrote: “Congrats! What an amazing milestone for an amazing person.”

- In 1992, Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown tied the knot at her home in New Jersey in front of guests including Gloria Estefan, Natalie Cole, Patti LaBelle and Stevie Wonder. The couple, who welcomed daughter Bobbi in 1993, were divorced in 2007. Houston died in 2012 and Bobbi died in 2015.

- In 1994, Seal released “Kiss From a Rose” in his native UK. It was released the following summer in North America and went on to win Grammys for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

- In 2011, Justin Timberlake’s romantic comedy Friends With Benefits, co-starring Mila Kunis, had its world premiere in New York City. Timberlake told Variety about his nude scene: “I only did it because I’m young now, and everything’s where it’s supposed to be. I figured this is the time, before gravity gets the best of me.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

