What Happened July 19th In Pop Music History

It’s July 19th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2013, Selena Gomez released her debut solo studio album, Stars Dance. The Disney star had previously recorded three Selena Gomez & the Scene albums. The first single, “Come & Get It” was a Top 10 hit in Canada.

- In 2014, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine married Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after two years of dating. The couple have since welcomed two daughters.

- In 1980, Billy Joel was No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and the Billboard 200 album chart. “It’s Still Rock ’n’ Roll to Me” was No. 1 for the first of two weeks and Glass Houses was No. 1 for its sixth and final week.

- In 2002, the stage musical Movin' Out, based upon the songs of Billy Joel, had its official opening night at the Shubert Theatre in Chicago. The show eventually opened on Broadway, where it won a pair of Tony Awards.

- In 1986, Genesis was No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Invisible Touch.” The band’s former lead singer Peter Gabriel was at No.2 with “Sledgehammer,” which took over the top spot the following week.

- In 1947, Brian Harold May was born in England. He performed in the bands 1984 and Smile before co-founding Queen. The group went on to global fame thanks to songs like “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

