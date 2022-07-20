What Happened July 20th In Pop Music History

It’s July 20th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2017, Chester Bennington of Grammy-winning band Linkin Park died of suicide. He was 41. The band’s hits include “In The End,” “Numb” and “What I’ve Done.”

- In 1991, EMF went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Unbelievable,” a song that sampled comedian Andrew Dice Clay. It would be the only hit for the British group.

- In 1964, Christopher John Cornell was born in Seattle. He went on to form Soundgarden – which had a hit with “Black Hole Sun” – and Audioslave. The musician took his life in a Detroit hotel room in 2017 at age 52.

- In 2002, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, best known for his hit “Walking In Memphis,” married Elizabeth Vargas of ABC News. The couple, who had two children together, divorced in 2014.

