What Happened July 22nd In Pop Music History

- In 1992, Selena Marie Gomez was born in Texas. She became a Disney Channel star before launching a music career that has included three Selena Gomez & the Scene albums and two solo albums. Her hits include “Come & Get It,” “Hands to Myself” and the Marshmello collaboration “Wolves.”

- In 1989, Martika (aka Marta Marrero, who played Gloria on Kids Incorporated) started a two-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Toy Soldiers” from her self-titled debut album. The song, which is about a friend’s cocaine addiction, features backing vocals by Fergie and Jennifer Love Hewitt. “Toy Soldiers” peaked at No. 4 in Canada.

- In 2007, Lil Wayne was arrested in New York City after police searched his tour bus and found a loaded .40-caliber gun. The rapper later pleaded guilty to felony gun possession and, in March 2010, begins serving his eight-month prison sentence. “Law is mind without reason,” he tweeted. “I’ll return.”

- In 1947, Donald Hugh Henley was born in Texas. He went on to become a member of the Eagles, whose many hits include “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy.” Henley also had a successful solo career with hits like “The Boys of Summer” and “All She Wants to Do is Dance.”

- In 1973, Rufus Wainwright is born in Rhinebeck, New York to folk singers Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III. After his parents split, Wainwright moved with his Canadian mother to Montreal, where he was raised. He launched a music career that has so far included nine studio albums.

