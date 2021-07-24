What Happened July 24th In Pop Music History

It’s July 24th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1969, Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born in The Bronx. She showed an early interest in music and dance. After appearing in some stage productions, Lopez danced for the New Kids on the Block and then became a Fly Girl on the TV series In Living Color. Her debut album On the 6 had hits like “If You Had My Love,” “Waiting for Tonight” and “Let’s Get Loud.” She went on to have many more, including “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Jenny from the Block,” and “On The Floor.”

- In 2018, Demi Lovato was rushed to hospital in L.A. after being found unconscious in her home following a drug overdose. Two months later, the pop star’s mother said Lovato was doing well. “She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs.”

- In 1982, Survivor started a six-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Eye Of The Tiger.” The song, which was used as the theme for Rocky III, won the band a Grammy.

- In 2011, The Weeknd made his live performance debut at The Mod Club in Toronto in front of a crowd that included Drake.

- In 1984, the pop ballad “Careless Whisper” was released. Although written by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! and included on the duo’s album Make It Big, the single was credited to Michael. “Careless Whisper” went to No. 1 on charts around the world, including in Canada.

- In 1993, UB40’s cover of “Can’t Help Falling In Love” started a seven-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Originally recorded by Elvis Presley in 1961, the song was also a hit for Canada’s Corey Hart in 1987.

- In 2017, reps for Justin Bieber announced that he cancelled the remaining shows on his Purpose World Tour. “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” read a statement.

And that's what popped on this day.

