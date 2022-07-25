What Happened July 25th In Pop Music History

It’s July 25th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2001, Mariah Carey had a late-night nervous breakdown inside a suite at the TriBeCa Grand Hotel in New York City. Bodyguards heard a commotion and entered the room to find the pop star had injured herself by smashing a number of glasses and dishes. Police arrived on scene and took Carey to hospital.

- In 2015, “Cheerleader” by Jamaican singer OMI went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of four weeks.

- In 1970, The Carpenters started a four-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “(They Long To Be) Close To You.” Written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, the song was originally recorded in 1963 by Richard Chamberlain and then by Dionne Warwick and Dusty Springfield.

- In 1981, “The One That I Love” topped the Billboard Hot 100, making Air Supply the first Australian band to have a No. 1 song on the chart.

