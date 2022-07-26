What Happened July 26th In Pop Music History

It’s July 26th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2002, the movie Austin Powers in Goldmember opened in cinemas. The movie marked the big screen debut of Beyoncé, who played Foxxy Cleopatra, and included a cameo by Britney Spears.

- In 1986, “Sledgehammer” by Peter Gabriel went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Co-produced by Canada’s Daniel Lanois, it went on to earn three Grammy nominations.

- In 1943, Michael Philip Jagger was born in England. He sang as a child and went on to form the play in a band with friends Keith Richards and Brian Jones – a band that would become the Rolling Stones.

- In 1994, Boyz II Men released “I’ll Make Love To You,” a song written by Babyface. It went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks and went to No. 1 in Canada – and won a pair of American Music Awards and a Grammy.

- In 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston, died almost six months after being found unconscious in her bathtub.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram