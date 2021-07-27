What Happened July 27th In Pop Music History

It’s July 27th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1983, Madonna released her self-titled debut album, which included songs like “Holiday,” “Lucky Star” and “Borderline.” Rolling Stone reviewer Don Shewey opined that Madonna “has a voice that takes some getting used to” but praised her for writing “good tunes — catchy and bare to the bone.” The album peaked at No. 16 in Canada and No. 8 in the U.S.

- In 1976, Tina Turner filed for divorce from her abusive husband Ike, citing irreconcilable differences, after 16 years of marriage.

- In 1985, British singer Paul Young went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with a cover of the 1980 Daryl Hall & John Oates song “Every Time You Go Away.”

- In 1984, Purple Rain opened in cinemas, marking Prince’s big screen acting debut. The movie won an Oscar for Best Original Song Score and spawned a hit soundtrack album thanks to the title track and “When Doves Cry.”

- In 1987, Rick Astley released his first single, "Never Gonna Give You Up.” The song went on to top the charts around the world, including in Canada.

- In 1991, Canada’s Bryan Adams started a seven-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You.” The song, which was on the soundtrack to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, was included on Adams’ album Waking Up the Neighbours.

And that’s what popped on this day.

