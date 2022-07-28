What Happened July 28th In Pop Music History

It’s July 28th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1992, Canadian band Barenaked Ladies released their debut studio album, Gordon. Recorded in Quebec, it spawned singles like “Brian Wilson,” “Enid,” “Be My Yoko Ono,” and “If I Had $1000000.”

- In 1988, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue released a cover of the 1962 song “The Loco-Motion” in North America. Written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, the song was originally a No. 1 hit for Little Eva.

- In 1992, Ice-T held a press conference to announce that Warner Music was taking his controversial single “Cop Killer” off his Body Count album. “I will give it away free at concerts to show I'm not doing this for the money,” the rapper said. “This song is about anger and the community and how people get that way. It is not a call to murder police.” Eight years later, Ice-T started playing Set. Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU.

- In 1989, Gloria Estefan released her debut solo album, Cuts Both Ways. It featured hits like “Don’t Wanna Lose You” and “Get on Your Feet.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

