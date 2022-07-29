What Happened July 29th In Pop Music History

It’s July 29th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1978, the Grease soundtrack started a seven-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It spent another five non-consecutive weeks at the top. The movie, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, turned songs like “You’re the One That I Want” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You” into hits.

- In 1990, Elton John checked into Chicago’s Parkside Lutheran Hospital for treatment of cocaine addiction. In his book Love is the Cure, the singer recalled: “The most important part of my time in rehab was that, to all with whom I interacted, I was not Elton John the rock star. I was just Elton. Elton the addict.”

- In 2015, The Eagles ended the History of the Eagles - Live in Concert tour in Bossier City, Louisiana. It would be the last time the band performed with Glenn Frey, who died six months later.

- In 1982, Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor married Tracey Wilson at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with his bandmates at his side. He left Duran Duran in 1986, returned in 2001, and left for good in 2006.

- In 1966, Bob Dylan was reportedly injured when he fell off his Triumph motorcycle in Woodstock, New York. There remains speculation about what happened – or if anything happened. The singer claimed he suffered a broken back and a concussion.

And that’s what popped on this day.

