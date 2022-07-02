What Happened July 2nd In Pop Music History

It’s July 2nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1988, Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana” topped the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first artist to have five No. 1 singles off one album.

- In 2005, Live 8 concerts were held around the world – including London, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Philadelphia, Moscow and Barrie, Ont. Performers included Madonna, Chris Martin, U2, and Stevie Wonder. The Canadian event included Bryan Adams and Neil Young.

- In 2014, Jewel announced on her website: “My husband, friend and partner of 16 years and I have decided to get a divorce.” The singer had married Ty Murray in 2008.

- In 2001, Liam Gallagher of Oasis and Ontario-born Nicole Appleton of All Saints welcomed their only child, son Gene. The couple married on Valentine’s Day in 2008 but split in 2014 when it was revealed that Gallagher got another woman pregnant.

- In 1986, Prince’s movie Under The Cherry Moon opened in cinemas. The singer not only starred in the flick but made his directorial debut. It was a box office flop and “won” five Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Director.

And that’s what popped on this day.

