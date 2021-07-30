What Happened July 30th In Pop Music History

It’s July 30th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2003, Justin Timberlake added some pop to the line-up of rock bands (The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Rush, The Guess Who) at Molson Canadian Rocks For Toronto – the largest concert ever in Canada. Timberlake was booed and had things thrown at him during his set.

- In 1988, Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It” started a four-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriting team was later added to the song’s credits due to its similarities to their song “(I’m a) Roadrunner.”

- In 1987, David Bowie kicked off the North American leg of The Glass Spider Tour at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia. The massive set needed 43 trucks to transport from city to city. The tour included stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

- In 1966, The Troggs’ cover of the Wild Ones song “Wild Thing” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks.

- In 1941, Paul Anka was born in Ottawa. He went on to write and record classics like “Diana,” “Puppy Love” and “My Way.”

- In 2010, rapper T.I. married Tameka "Tiny" Cottle of the R&B group Xscape in Miami Beach, Florida. Six years later, Cottle filed for divorce but the couple later reconciled.

- In 1977, Andy Gibb’s “I Just Want to Be Your Everything” started a three-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was written by his brother Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees.

- In 2007, Britney Spears’ divorce from Kevin Federline was finalized in Los Angeles. The pop star had filed in November 2006 after two years of marriage.

And that’s what popped on this day.

