What Happened July 31st In Pop Music History

- In 1999, Christina Aguilera earned her first No.1 hit when “Genie In A Bottle” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of five weeks. The first single from Aguilera’s debut album helped earn her a Grammy for Best New Artist.

- In 2016, Justin Timberlake accepted the inaugural Decade Award at the Teen Choice Awards. “As a former teen who’s made a few choices along the way," the pop star said, "I'm here to tell you that you and your choices matter."

- In 1999, Backstreet Boys came back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart after Millennium was bumped from the top spot after five weeks by Limp Bizkit’s Significant Other. In all, Milllennium spent 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1.

- In 2010, Alicia Keys married hip hop artist and producer Swizz Beatz (aka Kasseem Dean) on the island of Corsica. Three months later, the couple welcomed son Egypt.

