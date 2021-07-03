What Happened July 3rd In Pop Music History

It’s July 3rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2008, pop star Kylie Minogue was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Prince Charles in recognition of her services to music. “It is an incredible honour for me to receive this award,” she told reporters. “It makes me feel both humble and proud to be recognized for doing a job that I love so much.”

- In 2017, Tony Hadley, frontman for ‘80s pop band Spandau Ballet – which had hits like “True” and “Gold” – blamed “circumstances beyond my control” for leaving the group. In a statement, the band said: “We have now made the decision to move on as a band.”

- In 1971, Doors lead singer Jim Morrison died in an apartment in Paris at the age of 27. His body was found in a bathtub and the cause of death was listed as heart failure. The Doors songs included “Light My Fire” and “People Are Strange.”

- In 1989, New Kids on the Block released “Hangin' Tough,” the title track to the group’s second album.

And that’s what popped on this day.

