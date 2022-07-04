What Happened July 4th In Pop Music History

It’s July 4th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1999, Victoria Adams (aka Posh Spice of the Spice Girls) married soccer star David Beckham in a lavish ceremony at a castle in Ireland. The couple had son Brooklyn before the marriage and went on to have three more children.

- In 2015, Ariana Grande was caught on a security camera licking donuts at Wolfee Donuts in Lake Elsinore, California. The singer, who was with then-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, was also heard saying: “I hate Americans. I hate America.” Grande later issued a statement in which she explained she was referring to obesity rates in the U.S. and she apologized for her choice of words.

- In 1992, Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of five weeks. The song about “big butts” went on to win a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

- In 2010, George Michael was arrested after he crashed his Range Rover into the front of a store near his home in Hampstead while high on marijuana. The pop star was later sentenced to eight weeks in prison and banned from driving for five years.

- In 2003, Barry White died from kidney failure in a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 58. He was best known for hits like “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Baby” and “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything.”

- In 1995, Austin Richard Post was born in Syracuse, New York. In his teens, he adopted the stage name Post Malone and recorded a mixtape. Malone went on to become a Grammy-nominated rapper with hits like “Rockstar” ft. 21 Savage and “Better Now.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

