What Happened July 5th In Pop Music History

- In 1986, Janet Jackson’s third studio album, Control, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the first of two weeks. The collection included hit singles like “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “When I Think of You” and the title track. Control earned four Grammy nominations and won four American Music Awards.

- In 1999, Eurythmics performed on the Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior II on the River Thames in London. Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart were promoting an upcoming reunion tour.

- In 1950, Hugh Anthony Cregg III was born in New York City. As Huey Lewis, he went on to have hits like “The Power Of Love,” “I Want a New Drug,” “If This Is It,” and “Stuck With You.”

- In 2008, Katy Perry’s single “I Kiss a Girl” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of seven weeks. It was the first hit for the former gospel singer, whose real name is Kate Hudson.

- In 1997, Canada’s Sarah McLachlan kicked off the all-female Lilith Fair tour in Washington State, featuring artists like Sheryl Crowe and Jewel. The tour included stops in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.

- In 1994, Hootie & the Blowfish released their debut album, Cracked Rear View. It went on to become one of the best-selling albums ever thanks to hits like “Only Wanna Be With You” and “Hold My Hand.”

- In 1992, Ontario-born musician Paul Hackson of Canada’s Helix died in Kelowna, B.C. when the band’s van rolled down an embankment. He was 38.

- In 2011, Gotye (aka Wouter De Backer) released “Somebody That I Used to Know,” a song that featured Kimbra, in Australia and New Zealand. In January 2012 it was released in North America and went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks beginning in April.

