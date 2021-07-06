What Happened July 6th In Pop Music History

It’s July 6th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1972, David Bowie performed “Starman” on British TV show Top Of The Pops and sparked controversy by putting his arm around guitarist Mick Ronson. Many music critics have said this appearance made Bowie a star.

- In 1984, The Jacksons, including Michael, kicked off the Victory Tour with the first of three concerts at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. They went on to do two nights in Montreal and three in both Toronto and Vancouver.

- In 1985, Phil Collins went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Sussudio,” from his third solo album, No Jacket Required. Collins admitted the song sounded like Prince’s “1999.”

- In 1975, Curtis James Jackson III was born in New York City. He went on to become the rapper known as 50 Cent with hits like “In da Club.” He also starred in the made-in-Toronto biopic Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

- In 2016, Ciara married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a castle in England only four months after they announced their engagement. The couple has one child together.

And that’s what popped on this day.

