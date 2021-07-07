What Happened July 7th In Pop Music History

It’s July 7th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1984, Bruce Springsteen started a four-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with his seventh studio release, Born in the U.S.A. In addition to the title track, the album spawned hits like “Dancing in the Dark” and “My Hometown.” It was nominated for a Grammy.

- In 1994, Ashton Fletcher Irwin was born in Australia. He went on to become drummer in 5 Seconds Of Summer, whose hits include “She Looks So Perfect” and “Youngblood.”

- In 1984, Prince’s “When Doves Cry” from the Purple Rain soundtrack topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of five weeks.

- In 2007, Live Earth concerts took place around the world to raise awareness about climate change. There were no concerts in Canada.

- In 1998, Canada’s Barenaked Ladies made their U.S. breakthrough with Stunt, the band’s fourth studio album. Thanks to the single “One Week,” it debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 3.

- In 2009, a memorial service for Michael Jackson was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Guests included Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey, Usher and Stevie Wonder.

- In 1969, “Give Peace A Chance,” recorded by John Lennon and Yoko Ono at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, was released in North America.

