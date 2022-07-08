What Happened July 8th In Pop Music History

It’s July 8th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1995, TLC started a seven-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Waterfalls,” from their second album, CrazySexyCool. It was the trio’s second No. 1 hit, after “Creep.”

- In 1970, Bek David Campbell was born in Los Angeles. The son of Canadian composer David Campbell, he became known as Beck and had hits like “Loser” and “Devil’s Haircut.”

- In 1978, the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack’s 24-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart ended when Gerry Rafferty’s City To City took the top spot. The Scottish singer’s second studio album included the hits "Baker Street” and "Right Down the Line.”

- In 1981, The Go-Go's released their debut album, Beauty and the Beat. Thanks to singles like “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “We Got The Beat,” the album made The Go-Go’s the first all-female band to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

- In 1972, Bill Withers was at No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart for the first of three weeks with “Lean On Me.” A cover of the song by Club Nouveau in 1987 also topped the chart.

And that’s what popped on this day.

