What Happened June 11th In Pop Music History

- In 2002, American Idol, hosted by Brian Dunkleman and Ryan Seacrest, premiered with judges Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul. The U.S. version of the British hit Pop Idol went on to become one of the biggest shows on television. Kelly Clarkson was named winner of Season 1.

- In 1977, KC and the Sunshine Band’s “I’m Your Boogie Man” topped the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first group since The Jackson Five to earn four No. 1 hits.

- In 1988, pop stars like George Michael, Whitney Houston and the Eurythmics were among dozens of artists who performed at the Free Nelson Mandela Concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

- In 2011, Lady Gaga’s sophomore album Born This Way bumped Adele’s 21 off the of the Billboard 200 chart for the first of two weeks. In addition to the title track – which was compared to Madonna’s “Express Yourself” – the album spawned hits like “The Edge of Glory” and “You and I.”

- In 1966, the Rolling Stones went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks with "Paint It, Black.” The song also went to the top of the Canadian chart.

