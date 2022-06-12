What Happened June 12th In Pop Music History

It’s June 12th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, Mariah Carey released her self-titled debut album. With hits like “I Don’t Wanna Cry” and “Vision of Love,” the album spent 11 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. It also went to No. 1 in Canada.

- In 2007, Canada Post issued stamps honouring homegrown music stars Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Anne Murray and Paul Anka.

- In 1992, pop singer Tommy Page and his co-songwriters Jordan Knight and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block, were found not guilty of copyright infringement. Percy Sledge alleged that Page’s hit “I’ll Be Your Everything” ripped off his 1975 song of the same name.

- In 1984, British singer Howard Jones, who spent part of his younger years in Ottawa, released his debut album, Human’s Lib, in the U.S. and Canada. It spawned the hit “New Song.”

- In 1999, Jennifer Lopez went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “If You Had My Love” for the first of five weeks.

- In 1979, Robin Miriam Carlsson was born in Stockholm, Sweden. At 12, she recorded the theme song for a Swedish TV show and was later discovered by one of the country’s pop stars. As Robyn, she has released eight albums and had hits like “Show Me Love” and “Dancing On My Own.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

