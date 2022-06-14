What Happened June 14th In Pop Music History

It’s June 14th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1961, George Alan O’Dowd was born in England. After a brief stint with Bow Wow Wow (as Lieutenant Lush) he created Culture Club and became known as Boy George. The group had massive success in the ‘80s with hits like “Karma Chameleon,” “Church of the Poison Mind” and “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me.” He also had a solo hit, “Everything I Own.”

- In 2012, Chris Brown accused Drake of throwing a bottle at him inside a nightclub in New York City. The two allegedly fought over Rihanna, whom they both dated.

- In 1997, “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy ft. Faith Evans and 112 started an 11-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was a tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G.

- In 2006, Montreal-raised singer Rufus Wainwright marked the 35th anniversary of Judy Garland’s legendary Carnegie Hall concert by recreating the show at the venue. Two nights of performances were recorded for an album, Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall.

- In 2002, Cher kicked off her Living Proof: The Farewell Tour at what is now Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The 326-date tour included stops in 13 other Canadians cities. Cher wrapped up one leg of the tour with a Halloween night show at what is now Rogers Centre in Toronto. It would not be her farewell tour, though.

- In 1980, Billy Joel’s Glass Houses went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the first of six weeks, powered by the hit single “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.”

- In 1995, Diane Sawyer interviewed Michael Jackson and his new wife Lisa Marie Presley on Primetime Live. Jackson addressed allegations that he molested a young boy, defended his relationship with children, and insisted he and Presley had a legitimate marriage that included sexual intimacy.

And that’s what popped on this day.

