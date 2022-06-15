What Happened June 15th In Pop Music History

It’s June 15th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1998, the Spice Girls began their first North American tour in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Spiceworld Tour included shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

- In 2017, Canadian singer Shania Twain released “Life’s About To Get Good,” her first single in five years. It was a commercial disappointment, peaking at No. 70 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart.

- In 2017, Jay Z became the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He did not attend the ceremony in New York because wife Beyoncé was about to deliver their twins but said in a statement: “The hip-hop community has a very long history of being told you’re not songwriters. This induction is a signal that your time has come and your time is now.”

- In 1991, Paula Abdul’s “Rush Rush” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of five weeks. The video for the song featured Toronto-raised Keanu Reeves.

- In 1999, Santana released Supernatural, an album that would eventually top charts around the world thanks to tracks like “Smooth” and “Maria Maria.” It was also named Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

And that’s what popped on this day.

