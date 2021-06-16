What Happened June 16th In Pop Music History

It’s June 16th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2018, The Carters (aka Jay Z and Beyoncé) released their first single, “APES**T,” along with a video that was filmed inside the Louvre in Paris.

- In 2014, the divorce of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony was finalized. The music stars were married in June 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. The couple announced their separation in 2012.

- In 1990, Swedish pop duo Roxette went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks with power ballad “It Must Have Been Love.” The song was part of the Pretty Woman soundtrack.

- In 2007, Rod Stewart got married for the third time – this time to Penny Lancaster. The ceremony took place in Italy. The couple has since welcomed two children together.

- In 2016, rock singer Meat Loaf was rushed to hospital after he collapsed on stage while performing “I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)” at the Northern Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton. “I hit the high note on that song and I got really, really dizzy. I went, 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna pass out,’” the singer told Rolling Stone. “I didn't want to fall forward and break my neck going off the stage, so I started to go down easily and halfway down I went out.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

