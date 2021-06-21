What Happened June 21st In Pop Music History

It’s June 21st and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1994, George Michael lost his bid to get out of the eight-album contract with Sony that he signed in 1988. The pop star had complained that the label did not properly market his album Listen Without Prejudice, Volume I and was not interested in his development as an artist. After a seven-month trial, a judge in England’s High Court ruled that the contract was “reasonable and fair.”

- In 1988, Information Society released its self-titled debut album. It included the hit single “What's on Your Mind (Pure Energy),” which featured samples of the voices of Leonard Nimoy and DeForest Kelley from Star Trek.

- In 1981, Brandon Richard Flowers was born in Henderson, Nevada. In 2001, he answered an ad in Las Vegas Weekly and, with Dave Keuning, formed The Killers. The band’s his include “Mr. Brightside” and “When You Were Young.”

- In 2011, LMFAO released its second album Sorry for Party Rocking, featuring the hit “Sexy and I Know It.” The duo later went on an indefinite hiatus.

- In 1985, Elizabeth Woolridge Grant was born in New York City. She launched her music career in 2010 with a self-titled debut album.

- In 2011, Maroon 5 released “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera. The song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy.

