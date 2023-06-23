What Happened June 23rd In Pop Music History

It’s June 23rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2003, Beyoncé released her debut solo album, Dangerously In Love. It featured the hit single “Crazy In Love” featuring then-boyfriend Jay-Z.

- In 1987, Tiffany joined The Beautiful You: Celebrating the Good Life Shopping Mall Tour ’87 at Bergen Mall in New Jersey. Then only 15, the pop star performed her hit “I Think We’re Alone Now” at 10 shopping centres during the summer.

- In 2016, Ottawa’s Alanis Morissette welcomed her second child, daughter Onyx Solace, with husband Mario ‘Souleye’ Treadway.

- In 1984, Duran Duran’s “The Reflex” went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. The video for the single was shot during the band’s concert at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens on March 5, 1984.

- In 1979, Supertramp’s Breakfast In America reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart after being bumped for one week by Donna Summer’s Bad Girls following a four-week run. The album, which included the hits “Take the Long Way Home” and “The Logical Song,” held the top spot for two weeks before Bad Girls took over again.

- In 1977, Jason Thomas Mraz was born in Virginia. After performing in coffee shops, he signed a record deal in 2001 and moved to Los Angeles, where he kicked off a career that has included hits like “I’m Yours” and “I Won’t Give Up” as well as a pair of Grammys.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram