What Happened June 24th In Pop Music History

It’s June 24th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, Donnie Wahlberg suffered bruises to his chest and cuts to his arm and mouth when he fell threw an unsealed trap door while performing with New Kids On The Block in Saratoga Springs, NY.

- In 2016, Canada’s Drake topped the singles chart in the UK with “One Dance” for an 11th week, setting a new record for the longest run at No. 1 by any song.

- In 2013, former Devo drummer Alan Myers died of cancer in Los Angeles. He was 58.

- In 1961, Curt Smith was born in England. In 1981, he and Roland Orzabal formed Tears For Fears and went on to have success with hits like “Pale Shelter,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Shout.” The video for their single “Head Over Heels” was filmed in June 1985 in Emmanuel College Library at the University of Toronto.

- In 1992, Billy Joel addressed graduates at Hicksville High School in Long Island, which he attended five decades earlier. Joel told students he didn’t graduate in 1967 because he was missing an English credit.

- In 1969, Cher made her dramatic film debut as a hippie hitchhiker in Chastity, a film written and produced by then-husband Sonny Bono. It flopped at the box office – but the couple’s only child was conceived during filming.

And that’s what popped on this day.

