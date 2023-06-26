What Happened June 26th In Pop Music History

It’s June 26th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1993, Ariana Grande-Butera was born in Boca Raton, Florida. She performed in musicals and appeared on a Nickelodeon show before launching a music career with 2003’s Yours Truly. She went on to have a string of hits, including “Problem,” “Break Free,” “Thank U Next” and “No Tears Left to Cry.”

- In 1975, Cher’s divorce from Sonny Bono was finalized. Four days later, the singer married rocker Gregg Allman.

- In 1990, Nelson released its debut album After the Rain, which sells well thanks to the single “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection,” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 the previous September.

- In 2005, Pink proposed to boyfriend Carey Hart at one of his motocross races in California. She held up a sign that read “Will You Marry Me?” During one lap and then “I’m Serious” during another. Hart left the race to say “Yes.” They married the following January.

- In 1979, Ryan Benjamin Tedder was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He became a successful singer, songwriter and producer. As the voice of OneRepublic, his hits include “Apologize,” “Stop and Stare” and “Counting Stars.”

- In 2018, Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees was knighted by Prince Charles during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

