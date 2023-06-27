What Happened June 27th In Pop Music History

It’s June 27th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1987, Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. It was the first single from her second album and earned Houston the distinction of being the first female artist to top the chart with four consecutive singles.

- In 2009, Canada’s Neil Young performed at the Hard Rock Calling festival in London’s Hyde Park. Paul McCartney joined him on stage to perform “A Day In The Life” from The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

- In 1970, The Jackson Five’s “The Love You Save” started a two-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – their third song of the year to top the chart.

- In 1992, Michael Jackson kicked off his Dangerous World Tour in Munich, Germany.

- In 1970, the Trans-Continental Pop Festival kicked off at the CNE Stadium in Toronto with acts like Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, The Band and Buddy Guy. It travelled to Winnipeg and Calgary on a chartered CN Train. The tour was supposed to kick off in Montreal and end in Vancouver but those cities pulled the plug.

- In 2009, Black Eyed Peas went to the top of the Billboard 200 chart with their fifth studio album, The E.N.D. It featured singles like “I Gotta Feeling” and “Boom Boom Pow.” The Peas were bumped from No. 1 for one week by the Jonas Brothers but returned for one more week.

- In 1998, Bryan Adams, Anne Murray and Gordon Lightfoot were the first singers to have stars embedded on Canada’s Walk of Fame – also known as Toronto’s King Street West.

And that’s what popped on this day.

