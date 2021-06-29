What Happened June 29th In Pop Music History

It’s June 29th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1984, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off the Born in the U.S.A. Tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota. On hand was director Brian De Palma, who was filming the video for “Dancing in the Dark.” During the song, Springsteen chose a fan in the audience to join him on stage – a fan played by actress Courtney Cox, who went on to star on Friends.

- In 1999, former pop idol Leif Garrett was arrested in L.A. on suspicion of trying to buy heroin and cocaine from undercover officers. Charges were dropped in 2001 when the singer proved to a judge that he had completed rehab.

- In 1985, David Bowie and Mick Jagger recorded a cover of “Dancing In The Street” in about four hours at London’s Abbey Road Studios. They completed the video later that night.

- In 1987, the James Bond film The Living Daylights had its premiere in London. Its theme song was performed by a-ha, making the Norwegian band the only non-British or non-American act to do a Bond theme.

- In 1953, Colin Hay was born in Scotland. He moved to Australia with his family when he was 14 and went on to become frontman for the pop band Men At Work. They are most famous for their 1983 hit “Down Under.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

