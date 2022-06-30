What Happened June 30th In Pop Music History

It’s June 30th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, New Kids On The Block started a three-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Step by Step” from their fourth studio album. The song also topped the Canadian singles chart for two weeks in July.

- In 1989, Bobby Brown caused a fan frenzy at an HMV store in London, resulting in six people being taken to hospital. Police were called in when more than 4,000 fans reportedly showed up at the store to see the R&B star.

- In 1986, Madonna released her third studio album, True Blue. In addition to the title track, it featured hits like “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Open Your Heart,” and “La Isla Bonita.”

- In 2006, singer Jessica Simpson and 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey were officially divorced, seven months after announcing they had separated following three years of marriage.

- In 1979, Anita Ward started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the disco song “Ring My Bell.” The song earned Ward a Grammy nomination but failed to launch a successful music career.

And that’s what popped on this day.

