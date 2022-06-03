What Happened June 3rd In Pop Music History

It’s June 3rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2000, Britney Spears’ sophomore album Oops!… I Did It Again, topped the Billboard 200 chart.

- In 1995, Canada’s Bryan Adams started a five-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?” The song was recorded for the movie Don Juan DeMarco.

- In 1990, Michael Jackson checked himself into St. John's Hospital and Health Center in Santa Monica complaining of chest pains. Doctors said the King of Pop had inflammation in his ribs caused by over-exertion or stress. Jackson was released from hospital after four days.

- In 2013, New Zealand teen Lorde released the song “Royals,” which she had recorded nearly a year earlier. The song topped charts around the world – including in Canada – and earned Lorde a pair of Grammy Awards.

- In 1954, Daniel Grafton Hill IV was born in Toronto. He went on to record hits like “Sometimes When We Touch” and the Vonda Shepard duet “Can’t We Try.” He earned a Grammy for writing and producing a track on Céline Dion’s 1996 album Falling Into You.

- In 2011, singer-songwriter Andrew Gold, who was also a member of Wax, died in Los Angeles at 59. Gold wrote 1978’s “Thank You For Being a Friend,” which was recorded by Cynthia Fee as the theme song to sitcom The Golden Girls.

- In 2007, during a concert in Fishkill, New York, Akon picked up a 15-year-old boy and threw him into the crowd. He was charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a minor but later pleaded guilty to reduced charges and paid a $350 U.S. fine.

And that’s what popped on this day.

