What Happened June 5th In Pop Music History

It’s June 5th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2001, Alicia Keys’ debut album Songs in A Minor was released. She wrote, arranged and produced most of the album, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and earned five Grammy Awards.

- In 1993, Mariah Carey record company executive Tommy Mottola in New York City. The couple announced their separation in May 1997 and divorced in December 2000. Mottola later wrote in his memoir that it was "absolutely wrong and inappropriate" to start a relationship with the pop star and that it was Carey who proposed marriage.

- In 2017, pop star Kesha was shot down when she tried to hug Jerry Seinfeld on the red carpet at the National Night of Laughter and Song. Video of the awkward exchange went viral. Seinfeld later explained: “I don’t hug a total stranger.”

- In 2015, Shania Twain kicked off her Rock This Country Tour in Seattle. Her first tour since 2004, it was promoted as her farewell tour – but Twain hit the road again in 2018 for the Now Tour.

- In 1984, Sheila E. released her debut album, The Glamorous Life. The title track, which was a Top 10 hit, was written by Prince.

- In 2004, Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony in a small ceremony at her home in California. The couple, who had twins Max and Emme in 2008, announced their separation in 2011 and divorced in 2014.

And that’s what popped on this day.

