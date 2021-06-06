What Happened June 6th In Pop Music History

It’s June 6th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1965, The Rolling Stones released “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction” in North America. Its lyrics were considered too sexually suggestive for many commercial radio stations but the single immediately hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it remained for 14 weeks – including four weeks at No. 1.

- In 1990, a U.S. federal judge ruled that the 2 Live Crew album As Nasty As They Wanna Be violated community obscenity standards in three counties in South Florida and was, therefore, banned from sale. In a 62-page decision, Judge José Gonzalez said the album was “an appeal to dirty thoughts and the loins.” His decision was overturned two years later by the Court of Appeals.

- In 1987, British pop singer Kim Wilde went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her version of “You Keep Me Hangin’ On.” The original version, by The Supremes, topped the chart for two weeks in November 1966.

- In 1992 Totally Krossed Out by Kriss Kross returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for a second week, after being bumped for one week by The Black Crowes. The duo’s debut album was powered by the hit single “Jump.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

