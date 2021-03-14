What Happened March 14th In Pop Music History

It’s March 14th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1983, Jordan Taylor Hanson was born in Oklahoma. He and siblings Isaac and Zac started The Hanson Brothers in 1992 and performed a cappella. In 1997, as Hanson, they released their debut studio album, Middle of Nowhere, which featured the hit single “MMMBop.” He got married in 2002 to Natalie Anne Bryant, with whom he has six children.

- In 1998, the Backstreet Boys made their debut as musical guests on Saturday Night Live. The group performed "As Long As You Love Me" and "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)."

- In 1987, Huey Lewis & the News earned their third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Jacob’s Ladder,” a song written by Bruce Hornsby and his brother John Hornsby.

- In 1981, Eric Clapton was admitted to hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota suffering from a bleeding stomach ulcer. The singer was forced to cancel the remaining 47 dates on his tour.

And that’s what popped on this day.

