What Happened March 15th In Pop Music History

It’s March 15th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2004, Prince was among the artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in New York City. The singer stole the show with a guitar solo during an all-star cover of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

- In 1986, Starship’s “Sara” topped the Billboard Hot 100. It was the second No. 1 hit – following “We Built This City” – for the group that was previously known as Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship.

- In 2003, Come Away With Me, the debut album by Norah Jones, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Featuring hits like “Don’t Know Why,” it went on to win Album of the Year at the Grammys.

- In 2010, ABBA was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in New York City.

- In 1975, will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas was born William Adams. Also born on this day were Dee Snider of Twisted Sister (1955); “Wishing Well” singer Terrence Trent D’arby (1962); Bret Michaels of Poison (1963); “Somebody’s Watching Me” singer Rockwell (1964); Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray (1968); and Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 (1972).

- In 1997, the Spice Girls single “Wannabe” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth and final week.

- In 2002, Yoko Ono was on hand for the unveiling of a seven-foot bronze statue of her late husband John Lennon at Liverpool’s airport.

And that’s what popped on this day.

