What Happened March 17th In Pop Music History

- In 2003, the debut episode of MTV’s Punk’d was broadcast. It included a prank in which Justin Timberlake was convinced his home and possessions were being seized by the IRS – a prank evidently so believable that the pop star broke down in tears.

- In 1990, Janet Jackson’s “Escapade” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third and final week.

- In 1990, Andrew Hozier-Byrne was born in Ireland. He became part of a chorale ensemble before joining a punk rock band. In 2013, he broke out on his own with the global hit “Take Me to Church,” which he has described as being about "an organization like the church [that] would undermine humanity by successfully teaching shame about sexual orientation."

- In 2003, Mark Knopfler, former frontman for Dire Straits (who had hits like “Money For Nothing” and “Walk of Life”) broke his collar bone and six ribs when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in London.

- In 1997, R&B singer Jermaine Stewart, who had a hit in 1986 with “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off,” died of complications from AIDS. He was 39.

