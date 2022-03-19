What Happened March 19th In Pop Music History

It’s March 19th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2010, Canada’s Justin Bieber, then just 16, released his debut studio album, My World 2.0 – a follow-up to his My World EP. Featuring the hit singles “Baby” and “Somebody to Love,” it earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and went to No. 1 in his native country.

- In 2016, The 1975 tops the Billboard 200 album chart with I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It – setting a record for the album with the longest title to go to No. 1.

- In 2001, the King of Pop was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City. Michael Jackson, who had previously been inducted as part of the Jackson 5, was introduced by NSYNC.

- In 1996, Canada’s Barenaked Ladies released their third studio album, Born On A Pirate Ship. Featuring the singles “The Old Apartment” and “Shoe Box,” it was the band’s first album without original keyboardist Andy Creeggan.

- In 1946, Ruth Esther Pointer was born in Oakland, California. With her sisters June, Bonnie and Anita, she debuted The Pointer Sisters in 1972 and went on to have 13 Top 20 hits over the next 12 years, including “Jump (for My Love)” and “Neutron Dance.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

