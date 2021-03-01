What Happened March 1st In Pop Music History

It’s March 1st and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1994, Justin Drew Bieber is born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ont. (the same hospital where actors Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams were born). He took an early interest in music and was discovered through videos his mother posted on YouTube. Bieber has released four studio albums with hits like “Baby,” “As Long As You Love Me” and “What Do You Mean?”

- In 1995, R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry collapsed from a ruptured brain aneurysm while the band performed at the Patinoire Auditorium in Lausanne, Switzerland. Berry made a full recovery but decided to leave R.E.M. in 1997.

- In 1986, Mr. Mister’s “Kyrie” started a two-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and their album Welcome to the Real World was topped the Billboard 200 chart.

- In 1994, Canada’s David Foster won Grammys for Album of the Year (for The Bodyguard soundtrack) and Record of the Year (for Whitney Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You”).

- In 1987, Kesha Rose Sebert was born in Los Angeles to songwriter Pebe Sebert. She started her musical career singing backup on tracks by Britney Spears and Flo Rida and appeared in Katy Perry’s video for “I Kissed a Girl.” Her 2010 debut album Animal included the hits “TiK ToK” and “Your Love Is My Drug.”

- In 1973, Ryan Anthony Peake was born in Alberta. He went on to become guitarist for Nickelback. He has co-written a number of the band’s songs and sings on tracks like “Savin’ Me” and “Gotta Be Somebody.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

