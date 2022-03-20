What Happened March 20th In Pop Music History

It’s March 20th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, Gloria Estefan suffered a broken vertebra when a transport truck slammed into the back of her tour bus on a highway in Pennsylvania. The singer’s long recovery from the accident inspired the single “Coming Out of the Dark.”

- In 1969, John Lennon married Yoko Ono in Gibraltar. The newlyweds spent their honeymoon in Amsterdam with a week-long “Bed-in for Peace,” followed by another one at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal (where they recorded “Give Peace a Chance”).

- In 1982, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts began a seven-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll,” a song first recorded in 1975 by the Arrows.

- In 1994, Madonna won her third Golden Raspberry Award (aka Razzie) for Worst Actress – this time for her role in Body of Evidence. Janet Jackson was also nominated in the category. Madonna previously “won” Razzies for Who’s That Girl and Shanghai Surprise.

- In 1993, Toronto’s Snow was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week with “Informer.” The track would go on to spend another five weeks in the top spot.

- In 1991, Eric Clapton’s four-year-old son Conor fell to his death from the 53rd floor of a New York City apartment building. The death inspired Clapton’s hit song “Tears in Heaven.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

