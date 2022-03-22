What Happened March 22nd In Pop Music History

It’s March 22nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2013, an Australian football player named James Keogh released his debut EP, God Loves You When You’re Dancing, as Vance Joy. One of its five songs was “Riptide,” which became a hit.

- In 2016, A Tribe Called Quest member Phife Dawg (aka Malik Taylor) died from complications of diabetes. He was 45.

- In 1986, “These Dreams” by Heart went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. With lyrics by Elton John’s collaborator Bernie Taupin, the song was the first No. 1 hit for Heart.

- In 1992, Tears For Fears’ record label confirmed that the duo behind hits like “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” had split up.

- In 2003, 50 Cent’s album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart after being bumped from No. 1 for two weeks – after a two-week run – by albums from R Kelly and Norah Jones. 50 Cent’s “In da Club” was also the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third of nine weeks.

- In 1980, Pink Floyd earned its first and only No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2." The song, co-produced by Canada’s Bob Ezrin, spent four weeks at the top.

And that’s what popped on this day.

