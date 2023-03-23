What Happened March 23rd In Pop Music History

It’s March 23rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2002, Mariah Carey was named Worst Actress at the 22nd Golden Raspberry Awards for her starring role in the Toronto-shot flop Glitter, which had five other nominations (including Carey’s cleavage in the Worst Screen Couple category).

- In 1985, Billy Joel married model Christie Brinkley, who appeared in his “Uptown Girl” video. The couple split after nine years.

- In 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus released "Achy Breaky Heart," which became a pop hit (it reached the Top 5 in Canada) and Cyrus’ signature song.

- In 1953, Yvette Marie Stevens was born in Chicago. As Chaka Khan, she fronted Rufus and became known as the Queen of Funk. A multiple Grammy winner, Khan had a big hit as a solo artist with “I Feel For You” in 1984.

- In 1996, Céline Dion started a six-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Because You Loved Me.” It was the Canadian singer’s second song to top the chart.

