What Happened March 24th In Pop Music History

It’s March 24th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2008, the Jonas Brothers performed the U.S. national anthem at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the south lawn of the White House, with president George W. Bush.

- In 1979, the Bee Gees’ “Tragedy” started a two-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was their eighth song to top the chart.

- In 1973, a man took a walk on the wild side at a Lou Reed concert in Buffalo, NY and bit the singer’s on the butt. He was ejected from the show, which Reed finished.

- In 2000, the MTV series Making the Band premiered. It showed the creation and development of a boy band called O-Town. The group had hit singles like “All or Nothing” and “Liquid Dreams.”

- In 1992, a class-action lawsuit against Milli Vanilli’s record label was resolved when a judge approved a plan to refund up to $3 U.S. to everyone who bought the pop duo’s music before Nov. 27, 1990 – the date they admitted to not actually singing their songs. Fans who bought tickets to a Milli Vanilli concert could claim a rebate of up to $2.50.

- In 1986, Howard Jones, a UK singer who spent his early years in Ottawa, released “No One Is To Blame” in North America. It went on to become his biggest-selling single.

- In 2008, Britney Spears guest-starred on an episode of How I Met Your Mother titled “Ten Sessions.” Her appearance gave the sitcom its highest ratings ever. Spears reprised the role of Abby for an episode later in the season.

And that’s what popped on this day.

