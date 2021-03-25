What Happened March 25th In Pop Music History

It’s March 25th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2015, One Direction fans lose their minds when it is announced that Zayn Malik is quitting the group. “My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined,” he said in a statement. “But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right.”

- In 1947, Reginald Kenneth Dwight was born in England. At 20, he adopted the name Elton John and went on to become one of the most famous and best-selling artists of all time.

- In 2015, Mariah Carey appeared in the first “Carpool Karaoke” segment to air on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The pop diva sang along to her hits like “Fantasy” and “Vision of Love.”

- In 2018, Steven Page reunited with the Barenaked Ladies to perform at the Juno Awards, where the band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Page left the group in 2009.

- In 2007, Elton John performed for the 60th time at New York City's Madison Square Garden, setting the record for the most performances at the venue.

- In 1991, Madonna took Michael Jackson as her guest to the Academy Awards. Madonna performed “Sooner of Later (I Always Get My Man),” which won Best Original Song.

- In 1942, Aretha Louise Franklin was born in Memphis, Tennessee. She would become the Queen of Soul with hits like “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

- In 1985, Prince won an Oscar for Best Original Song Score for the soundtrack to Purple Rain. Stevie Wonder won Best Original Song for “I Just Called to Say I Love You” from The Woman in Red.

- In 2008, The B-52s released their seventh studio album, Funplex. It was the first time the band’s name appeared without a grammatically incorrect apostrophe.

And that’s what popped on this day.

