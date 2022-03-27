What Happened March 27th In Pop Music History

It’s March 27th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1970, Mariah Carey was born in Long Island, New York. She started writing songs and singing while in high school and released her debut self-titled album in 1990. Carey has become one of the most successful female artists ever with hits like “Fantasy,” “Hero” and “Always Be My Baby.”

- In 1991, Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky and charged with first-degree arson. Police alleged the singer poured vodka on a carpet in the Seelbach Hotel and lit it on fire. He denied the accusation after being released on $5,000 U.S. bail. Arson charges were later dismissed as part of a plea deal in which Wahlberg agreed to make a series of PSAs about drug abuse, drunk driving and fire safety.

- In 1984, Bryan Adams began recording “Run To You” at Little Mountain Sound in Vancouver. The song, which he and Jim Vallance wrote in early 1983 for Blue Öyster Cult, was included on Adams’ album Reckless and was a Top 10 hit in the U.S. and Canada.

- In 1988, Jessica Ellen Cornish was born in London. At 11, she was cast in the musical Whistle Down the Wind and, four years later, she won a television pop singing competition. As Jessie J, she became a successful singer-songwriter with hits like “Price Tag” and “Domino.”

- In 1987, U2 performed on the roof of a liquor store in Los Angeles for production of the video for “Where the Streets Have No Name.” As thousands of people filled the streets below to watch, police ordered the band to pack up.

- In 1975, Stacy Ann Ferguson was born in California. After starring on the TV series Kids Incorporated, she was a member of Wild Orchid and then The Black-Eyed Peas. As a solo artist, she has had hits like “Glamorous” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

