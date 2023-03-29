What Happened March 29th In Pop Music History

It’s March 29th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2009, Nickelback dominated the JUNO Awards in Vancouver, winning Group of the Year and Album of the Year (for Dark Horse). The band also won the Fan Choice Award, beating acts like Céline Dion and Hedley.

- In 1975, “Lady Marmalade” by Labelle went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. A cover of the song by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya and P!NK, spent five weeks in the top spot on the chart in 2001.

- In 2005, Canadian singer. Neil Young underwent brain surgery to remove an aneurysm that was discovered after he complained of blurred vision at a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 14. The operation meant Young had to cancel an appearance at the Juno Awards in Winnipeg.

- In 1986, “Rock Me Amadeus,” with lyrics in English and German, started a three-week run at the top of the BillboardHot 100. It was recorded by Austrian singer Falco, who died in a car crash in 1998.

- In 2017, a funeral was finally held for George Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016. The ceremony was attended only by family members and close friends.

- In 2007, Rihanna dropped “Umbrella,” a track featuring Jay-Z. The song, which was turned down by Britney Spears, went to No. 1 for seven weeks.

And that’s what popped on this day.

