What Happened March 30th In Pop Music History

It’s March 30th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1968, Céline Marie Claudette Dion was born the last of 14 children in Charlemagne, Quebec. She showed off her vocal skills at the age of 5 by singing at her brother Michel’s wedding and at her parents’ piano bar. At the age of 12, she was launched by manager René Angélil and found success as a francophone artist. Dion made her English debut with 1990’s Unison.

- In 2002, it was a big day for Ashanti on the Billboard Hot 100. Her collaboration with Ja Rule, “Always On Time,” was No. 4 on the chart, her Fat Joe collab “What’s Luv?” was No. 5, and her solo single “Foolish” was No. 9. Ashanti also had a writing credit on the No. 1 song, “Ain't It Funny” by Jennifer Lopez ft. Ja Rule.

- In 1979, Geethali Norah Jones Shankar was born in New York City. The daughter of Indian sitar player Ravi Shankar, the one-time lounge singer found global success as Norah Jones with her 2002 debut album, Come Away with Me.

- In 2013, Bon Jovi’s 12th studio album What About Now debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. It was the band’s third consecutive No. 1 album and the last one to feature guitarist Richie Sambora.

- In 1962, Stanley Kirk Burrell was born in Oakland, California. As MC Hammer, he had the hit single “U Can’t Touch This” in 1990.

And that’s what popped on this day.

