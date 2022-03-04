What Happened March 4th In Pop Music History

It’s March 4th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1993, Whitney Houston and her husband, singer Bobby Brown, welcomed daughter Bobbi Kristina. Their only daughter died in July 2015, four years after Houston died.

- In 1967, the Rolling Stones went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Ruby Tuesday.” It was the band’s fourth single to top the chart.

- In 2015, Daryl Hall and John Oates filed a lawsuit against Early Bird Foods & Co. over its “Haulin’ Oats” granola. The music duo alleged the cereal maker was trying “to trade off of the fame and notoriety associated with the artist's and plaintiff's well-known marks.”

- In 1978, Canada’s Dan Hill was at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Sometimes When We Touch.” It was the only song in the Top 5 that was not written by one of more of the Gibb brothers. Andy Gibb’s “(Love Is) Thicker Than Water” was No. 1, the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever” were No. 2 and No. 5 respectively, and Samantha Sang’s “Emotion” – written by Robin and Barry Gibb – was No. 4.

- In 1986, Canadian musician Richard Manuel, an original member of The Band, took his life in a hotel room in Florida. He was buried in his hometown of Stratford, Ont. Bandmate Robbie Robertson honoured Manuel the following year with the song “Fallen Angel.”

- In 2001, Glenn Hughes, the leather-clad biker in The Village People, died of lung cancer at the age of 50. Hughes was a member of the disco group from 1977 to 1996.

And that’s what popped on this day.

